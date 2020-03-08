Grant County Master Gardeners Association’s fifth annual spring conference covering gardening topics will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at at Vesperman Farms, 8149 Stage Road.
Speakers will discuss organic gardening, growing flowers from seed to vase, common plant diseases and ground covers for southwest Wisconsin.
Refreshments, door prizes and display tables also will be included.
Early registration is $20 before Thursday, March 5. The cost is $25 after March 5. Walk-ins are welcome.
To register, call the Grant County Extension office at 608-723-2125.
For more information, visit www.grantcountymastergardeners.weebly.com.