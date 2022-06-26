Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Friday, July 1: Pulled pork, waffle fries, broccoli slaw, applesauce and strawberry shortcake.
Monday, July 4: Closed.
Tuesday, July 5: Brat and kraut, sweet potato fries, strawberry Jell-O, banana and sherbet.
Wednesday, July 6: Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, peaches and lemon cake.
Thursday, July 7: Apple glazed pork, parmesan baby bakers, mixed vegetables and pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, July 8: Beef pepper steak and rice, oriental vegetables, honeydew and chocolate pudding.
Monday, July 11: Chicken ranch bacon casserole, garlic bread, Capri vegetables, fruit salad and apple snicker salad.
Tuesday, July 12: Potato bar with chili, cheese, broccoli, bacon and sour cream, watermelon and scotcheroos.
Wednesday, July 13: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, tropical fruit and chocolate supreme cake.
Thursday, July 14: Turkey wrap, coleslaw, Mandarin oranges and apple crisp.
Friday, July 15: BLT, onion rings, spinach and strawberry salad, peaches and butterscotch pudding.
Monday, July 18: Lemon pepper chicken, au gratin potatoes, corn, pears and brownies.
Tuesday, July 19: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, German chocolate cake.
Wednesday, July 20: Tilapia, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and bread pudding.
Thursday, July 21: Open-face turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, peaches and beet bread.
Friday, July 22: Bacon cheeseburger, waffle fries, coleslaw and apple pie.
Monday, July 25: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, peaches and turnover.
Tuesday, July 26: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, corn, tropical fruit and peach crisp.
Wednesday, July 27: Roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheesy cauliflower, applesauce and cheesecake.
Thursday, July 28: Taco bake, Mexicali corn, corn bread, pears and Oreo dessert.
Friday, July 29: Meatball sub, lettuce salad, French fries, melon and cookie.
