A Lunch & Learn: Chair Yoga program will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Oct. 7 and Nov. 18, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
Instructed by Deb May, participants will learn sample chair yoga poses to relieve tension in neck, shoulders, and back. Each session will be followed by a lunch.
On Oct. 7, balance will be featured. On Nov. 18, gratitude will be featured.
The offering is $15, which includes lunch. Register and pay by the Thursday before each event by calling 563-582-3592 or emailing info@shalomretreats.org.