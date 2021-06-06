Author Larry Friedman describes the subject of his latest book, “Jo Reynolds: A Diamond in the Rough,” as “a really fascinating character in Dubuque history.”
Friedman will be talking about why that is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. The 30-minute presentation will be followed by a book signing.
Dubuque born and bred, Friedman, 94, is known for his volunteerism and philanthropic efforts. He was named the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen in 1999 and recently was inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame.
After retiring from the insurance industry, Friedman found a new passion in the history of Dubuque. His wife, Renee, who passed away six years ago, was a tour guide on buses that would come into the city for day trips.
“She really got me into Dubuque history,” Friedman said. “She loved it.”
For his third book, Friedman spent three years researching the enigmatic Reynolds.
Born in Fallsburg, N.Y., in 1819 into a Quaker family, Reynolds showed his business acumen as a youth by buying and slaughtering animals, then selling the meat. A store, a mill and a tannery followed.
By the mid 1850s, Reynolds was operating a successful tannery in Chicago. He would mark his hides with a black diamond and the first two letters of his name. This gave him the moniker that would follow him for the rest of his life.
One of Reynolds’ competitors in the tannery business was Philip Danforth Amour. Despite operating competing tanneries, the two men became good friends. But there wasn’t enough room in the tannery business for both of them.
“They decided a game of cards would decide who would buy out who,” Friedman said. “Reynolds won and bought him out. Armour went into the meat packing business.”
Reynolds eventually went into the grain business, which brought him to Dubuque. Grain buyers had a habit of “locking out” anyone they considered an outsider by shipping first and getting the best prices for their product.
Reynolds was one of those that was often locked out. He decided to build his own boat and ship the grain himself.
The result was the Lansing, Reynolds’ first ship. Several others followed, and the Diamond Jo line was born.
Reynolds set up shop in Fulton, Ill., but eventually moved his operations, which included a boatyard, to Dubuque. The boatyard also housed a rescue squad that would answer the call for boats in distress on the river.
He built a home for him and his wife, Mary, in McGregor, Iowa, where their son, Blake, was born.
“They really lived separate lives,” Freidman said. “He put his business in front of his marriage. We don’t know if Mary was OK with that, but she carried out all of his wishes to the letter after his death.”
While Reynolds never lived permanently in Dubuque, he was known at the Julien Dubuque Hotel, where he would stay when he was in town.
Reynolds soon found a new venture in transporting passengers instead of grain. Decking out his boats with luxury accommodations and the best in food and entertainment (although as a Quaker, he never sold liquor or allowed gambling), everyone was soon clamoring to take a trip on the Diamond Jo line.
“He put all of the other passenger boats out of business. He was the only passenger line from St. Louis to St. Paul,” Friedman said. “He had 70 docking spots along the river, more than any other line. The Dubuque became known as the honeymoon boat of the river.”
A one-way ticket on the Diamond Jo Line from Dubuque to St. Louis was $10 ($263 today); to St. Paul would cost you $9 ($236 today). The price included a sleeping berth and meals.
All of Reynolds’ business launches seemed to be inspired by personal incidents in his life, and his foray into the railroad business was no exception.
Taking a stagecoach in Arkansas from the town of Malvern to the healing waters of Hot Springs, presumably to treat a childhood hip infection that plagued him all of his life, the stagecoach broke down, forcing the passengers to complete the journey on foot.
“That was a very rough ride anyway,” Friedman said. “And the stage was the only way to get there. His railroad between Malvern and Hot Springs became very successful.”
It was another successful business for Reynolds. But far from being a stereotypical business tycoon, Reynolds often joined his employees in their work — painting, refurbishing and making repairs.
“He never was a (ship’s) captain, but he loved to ride his boats and bring his repair kit along,” Friedman said.
Reynolds’ last business venture was a goldmine in Congress, Ariz.. He purchased the mine for $60,000 (more than $1.5 million today).
“It was one of the richest mines in the country at the time,” Friedman said. “The rumor was that he was going to build a railroad from Prescott (Ariz.) to the mine.”
Reynolds never got the chance to build that railroad. He died while visiting the Congress mine in 1891. He was 71.
Reynolds; Mary, who died in 1895; and Blake, who died at age 28 in 1890, are buried in Mount Hope Cemetery in Chicago. Not surprisingly, Reynolds owned a large portion of the cemetery.
He left most of his estate to his wife. Half a dozen of his long-time employees received $50,000 each (more than $1.3 million today).
He donated $250,000 (more than $6.5 million today) to the University of Chicago in honor of his son. The Reynolds Building stands on its campus, and there is a portrait of Reynolds inside its entrance.
The Reynolds Building in McGregor is on the National Register of Historic Places and is occupied by Old Man River Restaurant and Brewery, as well as apartments.
Diamond Jo and Mary Reynolds donated a fountain to McGregor in honor of their son. It has been renovated and restored a few times and can be found in Triangle Park.
A story is told of a passenger on one of the Diamond Jo line’s steamers who once engaged in conversation with a ship employee he found making repairs on deck. The passenger sought out the captain to compliment the man.
“Why, even the old handyman who was repairing the window sash seems highly intelligent,” said the passenger.
“Yes,” the captain replied. “He is pretty sharp. His name is Diamond Jo Reynolds, and he owns this boat and a half-dozen like it.”
“Diamond Jo Reynolds: A Diamond in the Rough” is available at River Lights Books Bookstore, 1098 Main St.; the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium gift shop, 350 E. Third St.; and at Friedman’s presentation and book signing.