My niece sent me a gift at Christmas, fitting during this pandemic time. On a white kitchen towel, these words were imprinted: “Wash your hands and say your prayers because Jesus & germs are everywhere.”
Two incongruous thoughts — wash your hands, germs are everywhere … say your prayers, Jesus is every — that seemingly did not make sense when I first looked at the towel.
Washing hands certainly protects one from unwanted germs and increases healthy safeguards. Just as importantly, the cleansing shields others from illnesses.
We are inundated with precautions to keep a safe distance from others, wear a mask and even sometimes quarantine to lessen the spread of a virus.
To be concerned about another’s health and well-being leads to a deeper insight. This is for the common good, building community. We are created to be for others, not solely for self. That’s how we have survived for generations.
Coupled with the pragmatic reason is the spiritual life within each of us. In his letter to the people of Philippians in 2:4, St. Paul says, “do not look out for your own personal interests but also for the interests of others.”
I have been fortunate to be raised in a caring family. I recall how my mother would stay up all night with me when I was ill. I remember how my older sister would walk me to the outdoor ice-skating rink when she’d rather be with her friends.
Paul further states in his letter to the Colossians 3:12, “…put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.”
“Say your prayers, Jesus is everywhere” reminds us that no matter where or when, God is here with us even if we feel that God is absent. I believe God is present in our suffering, our grieving.
Family members were called to the bedside of a dying husband and father. All were gathered except one who was arriving from a distance. When he arrived the dying man uttered "I love you" to each family member before he left to meet God.
It seemed the man was waiting for the last one to be present to say his final goodbye. God was present in the love expressed by the man and by his loving family members.
God is here in the unexpected situations.
A family traveling on the highway saw too late that another car was skidding towards them. Someone in the car prayed, “Please, Jesus be with us.” Just then the other car skidded towards the center of the highway driving in the correct lane. All were saved from a near accident.
There are times when we pray and we “don’t’ get what we want.” Perhaps if we look deeper, God is there in a way unexpected or unnoticed.
Wash our hands, for germs are everywhere. Say your prayers for Jesus is everywhere.
May these words be our mantra: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. And love your neighbor as yourself.” Mark 23:30-31. (also cited in Deuteronomy 6:4,5 and Leviticus 19:18)