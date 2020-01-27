Sugar: The white stuff that is as addictive as drugs and one of the leading substances for disease, inflammation and pain.
We all have heard high fructose corn syrup is bad for us due to its inflammatory nature. What a lot of people don’t know is just how neurotoxic it can be. In 2009, a study showed that one out of every two products with high fructose corn syrup contains mercury (Dufault et al., 2009).
How is mercury getting into this food product that is in most processed foods, including pop, cereals, candies, breads, canned fruits, preserved meats, ice cream and more?
In 2003, the Environmental Protection Agency reported that seven tons of mercury was missing from processing plants in the U.S. Processing plants use mercury to produce chlorine and caustic soda-sodium hydroxide — a chemical base to make high fructose corn syrup. When an FDA employee brought this research to the FDA in 2005, he or she was dismissed.
Even though the FDA knows this is occurring, the plants are using mercury without repercussions. There is an increasingly popular membrane technology that is mercury free and more energy efficient, but not required by the FDA
Mercury is toxic in all forms. It can cause autoimmune disease, hair loss, cardiovascular and kidney disease, neurological symptoms, anxiety and depression, tremors, neuropathy, fatigue, headaches and more (Kresser, 2019).
Testing for mercury is challenging because heavy metals settle deep into tissues and bones, not in blood. Heavy metals float around in the bloodstream only when someone is actively being exposed. This is why children are tested for lead via blood — it can tell recent exposures.
In integrative medicine, there are other options to test heavy metals including hair and urine testing. From my experience with chronically ill patients, heavy metal urine testing has had the most effective results. I test urine twice, initially to see if there’s anything acutely high (person is getting exposed to a heavy metal in their environment) and then I give them a heavy metal chelator, which pulls out the heavy metals that are resting in tissues and retest the urine.
If mercury is identified as high, then the person can start actively removing it from their body. Opening up detoxification pathways by using a sauna three to five times per week and getting a deep 10-minute sweat, can be beneficial.
Other detox tips including taking Epsom salt baths (2 cups Epsom salt and ¼ cup baking soda) three to five times per week and having bowel movements daily (use magnesium oxide or vitamin C if constipated). Lastly, flush the system with plenty of water.
The best way to decrease mercury in the body is to avoid it in the first place. Avoid eating products that contain high fructose corn syrup, limit your consumption of tuna and other large fish that are high in mercury and look in your mouth to see how many amalgam/silver fillings you have. Those usually contain mercury as well.
As you can tell, the FDA always should have the consumer’s best interest in mind. But there are a lot of unregulated health items out on the market that are not touched by the FDA.
In this case, the FDA knows about it and has not required changes. Nobody cares about your body as much as you do. Watch what you are putting into it.
Always seek advice from your medical providers if you have questions. Keep searching for the root cause to your illness or symptoms, there’s always an underlying cause.