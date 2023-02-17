If your birthday is today: Put your energy where it counts. Fix up your space. Let your innovative intelligence lead the way. Be a contributor. Your concern will take you on a rewarding journey.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't be a follower. Pursue your plans and do what feels right. Seek out people trying to reach the same objective as you.

