If your birthday is today: Take the initiative when it comes to money matters, and you will enjoy less stress and greater control over your life. Update contracts, documents and investments to suit your long-term plans. Romance is on the rise, and progress can be made.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Focus on what you can do, not on what you can't. Don't let the changes others make disrupt your plans. Arguing is a waste of time, so put a smile on your face and embrace positive alternatives.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Call in favors, and you'll receive the help you need. Make the first move and adapt when necessary. Don't lose sight of your goal because of what someone else is doing. Stay focused.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Send out your resume, apply for a job or pursue a promotion. You'll make a good impression. A positive change is heading your way. Don't let unfinished business hold you back. Be responsible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep moving forward, let your intuition guide you and be charming instead of forceful. Take the time to help, and you will impress someone influential.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Embrace the future with optimism. Personal growth, knowledge and peace of mind will highlight your day. Network to find out what's trending.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Concentrate on what you want to achieve. Gather information and consider the cost before you begin, and you'll find a way to streamline your plans to fit your budget. Keep your emotions in check.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) The way you handle partnerships will determine how well you do. Opportunity is within reach, but beware interference and poor judgment. Listen carefully, and don't rush into anything
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Information will come your way. Consider your options and take action. A responsible attitude will lead to an opportunity that will help boost your earning potential. Learn from the past.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Consider the changes you want to make, and set a realistic budget. If you overspend, you will add undue stress to your life. Know your capabilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be secretive. Put everything in place, look for potential problems and find solutions. Bide your time and protect your assets, health and financial future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do what comes naturally. Use your skills to get ahead professionally, financially and personally. Verify information others share with you before you pass it along. Romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stay on top of your responsibilities. Get things done on time, and refuse to let emotional matters spin out of control. Have a backup plan in place and be ready to act.
February 1