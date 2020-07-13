In lieu of the Iowa High School Music Association Solo and Ensemble Contest, which was canceled in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the private instrumental music students of Dubuque instructor Micki Marolf recently performed in a Zoom solo contest from their homes.
It was judged by local musician and Northeast Iowa School of Music Executive Director David Resnick.
Students received Division 1 ratings, as well as a gold medal.
Participants included:
• Elizabeth Ross, B-flat clarinet.
• Theresa Kunau, contra alto clarinet.
• Matt Lemire, tenor saxophone.
• Alex Fecik, alto saxophone.
• Ryan Vrotsos, alto saxophone.
• Natalie Peters, B-flat clarinet.
• Ella Stahl, B-flat clarinet.
• Savannah Oberbroeckling, tenor saxophone.
• Madison Fast, oboe.
• Payton Zentz, flute.
• Josh Pelelo, B-flat clarinet.
• Megan Bolduc, B-flat clarinet.
• Emily Davisdon, alto saxophone.
Davisdon also won the trophy for Best of Center with a perfect score.
Evan Erickson, a student of Corey Mackey, also received a Division 1 rating and a perfect score.