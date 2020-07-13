In lieu of the Iowa High School Music Association Solo and Ensemble Contest, which was canceled in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the private instrumental music students of Dubuque instructor Micki Marolf recently performed in a Zoom solo contest from their homes.

It was judged by local musician and Northeast Iowa School of Music Executive Director David Resnick.

Students received Division 1 ratings, as well as a gold medal.

Participants included:

• Elizabeth Ross, B-flat clarinet.

• Theresa Kunau, contra alto clarinet.

• Matt Lemire, tenor saxophone.

• Alex Fecik, alto saxophone.

• Ryan Vrotsos, alto saxophone.

• Natalie Peters, B-flat clarinet.

• Ella Stahl, B-flat clarinet.

• Savannah Oberbroeckling, tenor saxophone.

• Madison Fast, oboe.

• Payton Zentz, flute.

• Josh Pelelo, B-flat clarinet.

• Megan Bolduc, B-flat clarinet.

• Emily Davisdon, alto saxophone.

Davisdon also won the trophy for Best of Center with a perfect score.

Evan Erickson, a student of Corey Mackey, also received a Division 1 rating and a perfect score.

