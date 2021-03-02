GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts is seeking artwork for its next virtual exhibit flip book, “Animal Art — Wild and Wonderful,” according to a press release.
Artists can submit paintings, photos, sculptures, jewelry, poetry, the written word or other mediums.
The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, March 23. The exhibit will be launched on Tuesday, April 6.
There also will be an opportunity to purchase a print copy of the online flip book after the exhibit has opened.
For more information, email gallerymanager@galenacenterforthearts.com. To view other virtual exhibits, visit www.galenacenterforthearts.com.