If your birthday is today: Don't lose sight of your goals or dismiss any detail that can help you get superior results. Think outside the box and stick to your set budget. Take the path that will lead to the greatest opportunity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Interact with people who have something to offer. Keep an open mind, and you'll discover ways to use the information you receive to your advantage. Participate in networking or social events.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Live life your way. Take the initiative to head in a direction that brings you peace of mind. Refuse to let laziness or lack of enthusiasm hold you back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Trust your judgment instead of listening to others. Refuse to let a love interest interfere with your plans or coerce you into something that goes against your beliefs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Slow down; time is on your side, and acting in haste will lead to regret. Relax and enjoy what life has to offer. Spend time rearranging your space to make room for something you want to pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Address medical, financial and contractual issues. Make peace of mind a priority, and you will find it easier to handle the acute problems and changes taking place. Be prepared!
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Look at your options, then start heading in a direction that will encourage a better position or lifestyle. How you handle your money and investments will determine what you can achieve.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Give your all, and you'll get the same in return. An open dialogue will help you develop a plan that suits both you and whoever you are counting on for help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stay focused until you get what you want. A direct approach will help you figure out who is on your side. A personal change may not be desired or expected, but it will be beneficial.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stick to the truth. You have plenty to gain if you are open and follow through with your plans. Participate in events that offer knowledge and a chance to get ahead. Speak from the heart.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Think before you act. Talking too much or promising more than you can deliver will put you in a precarious position. Spend your time on physical improvements that ensure better health.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stop before you do something that causes friction with someone you deal with daily. Concentrate on finishing what you start. Leave no room for error.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of attitude will help you persuade others to see things your way. Focus more on love, peace and physical fitness. If you are at your best, you will attract positive attention.
Sept. 25