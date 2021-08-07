SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host several virtual and live events this month.
- A virtual Native American book discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, with “Dwellings: A Spiritual History of the Living World,” by Linda Hogan. The author is of the Chickasaw Nation. Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the discussion. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- Jan Kraybill of Kansas City, Mo., will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, as part of the Summer Organ Concert Series. Kraybill is a Grammy Award-nominated concert artist and has performed as a soloist, collaborative musician and hymn festival designer/leader across the United States and Canada as well as in Australia, Europe, Russia, South Korea and Tahiti. In Kansas City, Kraybill is organ conservator at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, organist-in-residence at Community of Christ headquarters and organist at Village on Antioch Presbyterian Church.
- A virtual workshop, “Settler Capitalism and Indigenous Dispossession on the Upper Mississippi,” will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. Joshua Wachuta, a public historian, will offer a historical perspective on how 19th century businessmen extracted labor, debt and land from the Ho-Chunk and Dakota nations to obtain the start-up capital for real estate, steamboat and railroad companies in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- Gregory Hand, of Iowa City, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, as part of the Summer Organ Concert Series. Hand is associate professor of organ at the University of Iowa. He recently was appointed to a five-year term on the jury of the Internationale Orgelwoche Nürnberg and has given recitals and master classes in the United States, France, Spain, Germany and Brazil.
- “Emerge Gently: Telling Our Pandemic Story” will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Participants will be able to deepen their realization of themselves and their communities, reflecting on their time since the spring of 2020. Outdoor walking on paved paths and sitting might occur, weather permitting. Presenters will include Anglada and Susanna Cantu Gregory, an assistant professor of religious studies at Clarke University in Dubuque. The fee is $25, and the registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 16, by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- Gregory Zelek will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, as part of the Summer Organ Concert Series. Zelek is the principal organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and curator of the Overture concert organ, where he oversees the ensemble’s organ programming. In addition to concertizing throughout the United States, Zelek performs with orchestras around the country as both a soloist and ensemble member. He is artist in residence for the 2021-2022 season of a new organ program for the Jacksonville Symphony that will showcase its Bryan concert organ.
- Sinsinawa Art Gallery will present, “Recent Paintings: Isabel Rafferty, OP,” through Thursday, Aug. 26. The gallery will be available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The exhibit showcases Rafferty’s work in watercolors.
- “Living Cosmology Reflected in Pope Francis” will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, via Zoom. Participants will reflect on Pope Francis’ teaching and learn more about cosmological identity as a spiritual journey possessing inherent values. Sister Maureen Wild, SC, will facilitate the mini retreat. The fee is $15, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
Those attending the live Summer Organ Concert Series must follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and using hand sanitizer. Attendance will be limited to 125 people. Guests also will have limited access to the main foyer and Queen of the Rosary Chapel. The concerts will be available online at www.sinsinawa.org/live at the time of the concert or later in an archived format by tapping or clicking on “on demand.”