GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will present a table reading of the comedy, “I Hate Hamlet,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The play follows Andrew Rally, a TV actor of a canceled series, who agrees to play Hamlet in a Central Park production.
The cast will include Lee Adami, Michael Crawford, Mark Haman, Molly Huerta Hoefflin, Terry Hoefflin, Nala Kathleen and Jay Dickerson.
A talk-back with the cast will follow the reading.
The cost is $8.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit www.galenacenterforthearts.org.