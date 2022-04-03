Hardcover fiction

1. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf

2. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow

3. A Sunlit Weapon, Jacqueline Winspear, Harper

4. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

6. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

7. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria

8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

9. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine

10. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake, Tor

11. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking

12. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine

13. Give unto Others, Donna Leon, Atlantic Monthly Press

14. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper

15. The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka, Knopf

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

3. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

5. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir, Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books

6. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques, J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

8. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press

9. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss, Amy Bloom, Random House

10. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

11. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

12. Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story, in Music Lessons, Jeremy Denk, Random House

13. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper

14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG

15. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright

Trade paperback fiction

1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

8. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

9. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria

10. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row

11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

12. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

13. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley

14. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin

15. Pachinko, Min Jin Lee, Grand Central

Trade paperback nonfiction

1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown

6. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House

8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

9. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage

10. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House

11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

12. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine, Serhii Plokhy, Basic Books

13. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen

15. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

Mass market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

8. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine

9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW

Early and middle grade readers

1. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

2. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books

3. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido

4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

5. Troublemaker, John Cho, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

6. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

7. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix

8. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

9. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick

10. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

12. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic

15. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix

Young adult

1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books

2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

3. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

5. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

6. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill

7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

9. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

10. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

11. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books

12. Squire, Nadia Shammas, Sara Alfageeh (Illus.), Quill Tree Books

13. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

14. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

15. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books

Children’s illustrated

1. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books

2. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams

3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

4. Construction Site: Spring Delight, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books

5. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

7. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books

8. The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt (Peter Rabbit), Beatrix Potter, Warne

9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

10. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

11. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

12. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

14. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney

15. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams

Children’s series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic

7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

9. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

