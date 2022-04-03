Hardcover fiction
1. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf
2. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
3. A Sunlit Weapon, Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
4. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
6. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
7. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
9. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
10. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake, Tor
11. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
12. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
13. Give unto Others, Donna Leon, Atlantic Monthly Press
14. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
15. The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir, Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books
6. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques, J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
8. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
9. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss, Amy Bloom, Random House
10. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
11. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
12. Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story, in Music Lessons, Jeremy Denk, Random House
13. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
15. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
Trade paperback fiction
1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
8. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
10. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
12. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
13. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
14. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
15. Pachinko, Min Jin Lee, Grand Central
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
10. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine, Serhii Plokhy, Basic Books
13. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
8. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
2. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
3. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. Troublemaker, John Cho, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
8. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
10. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
Young adult
1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
6. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
10. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
11. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
12. Squire, Nadia Shammas, Sara Alfageeh (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
13. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
14. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
15. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s illustrated
1. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books
2. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Construction Site: Spring Delight, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
5. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
7. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
8. The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt (Peter Rabbit), Beatrix Potter, Warne
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
11. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
12. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
14. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney
15. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic