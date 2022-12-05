Antibiotics treat bacterial infections, not viral. When they are administered unnecessarily for viral infections, this can lead to antibiotic resistance.
Antibiotics are medications designed to kill bad bacteria within the body.
They are available as pills, ointments, liquids or injections. Some examples of bacterial infections treated with antibiotics include strep throat, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), urinary tract infections, skin infections or sexually transmitted diseases.
Unfortunately, antibiotics do not work for infections caused by viruses. They are not helpful when it comes to treating the common cold, influenza, viral sore throats and most cases of sinusitis or bronchitis. Most sore throats are caused by a virus, with the exception of strep throat.
Ninety-five percent of the time, sinus infections are viral and can turn bacterial when symptoms are present for 10 or more days. Sometimes, sinus infections are treated sooner if indicators of bacterial infection are present.
Bronchitis is an infection of the airways leading to the lungs and usually is viral. Coughing up green mucus does not mean it is a bacterial infection. In cases where there is a viral infection, symptoms will improve with time and supportive measures (i.e. rest, fluids and an over-the-counter mucus decongestant).
People sometimes believe when prescribed an antibiotic, the antibiotic helped them, when in fact they would have gotten better from their viral infection without an antibiotic simply because the virus had taken that time to run its course.
Antibiotics can have side effects. Some of the most common side effects of antibiotics include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Allergies to antibiotics also are common. An allergy to an antibiotic usually presents with a flat rash and itching. More serious allergic reactions such as lip and tongue swelling, trouble swallowing or breathing also can occur. Recently, increased use of antibiotics has led to a prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
This is when antibiotics are administered when not really needed; giving bacteria a chance to mutate so they won’t be affected by the antibiotic later. Antibiotic resistance leads to people having antibiotic-resistant bacteria, causing possible hospitalization or multiple antibiotic treatments. People can even die when no alternative antibiotic is available to cure them.
There are ways to help reduce antibiotic resistance.
Do not pressure your health care provider for an antibiotic prescription when they do not think it is needed. When prescribed antibiotics, finish all of the medication as directed without skipping doses or stopping medication unless directed otherwise. And, never take a prescription originally prescribed to someone else.
A health care provider chooses each antibiotic and dosage for a particular infection because each antibiotic will treat certain kinds of bacteria and not others. Sometimes a culture grown in the lab is done to make sure the right antibiotic is being chosen.
In conclusion, antibiotics treat bacterial infections. They will not have any effect on viral infections. Antibiotics can have side effects; make sure you tell your health care provider if you have had a reaction to an antibiotic in the past. If an antibiotic didn’t work well for you in the past, it might work in the future depending on the type of bacteria present.
Antibiotic resistance is rising and there are ways that can help reduce antibiotic-resistant bacteria. When used correctly, antibiotics are a medical necessity and are a priceless option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.