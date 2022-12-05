Antibiotics treat bacterial infections, not viral. When they are administered unnecessarily for viral infections, this can lead to antibiotic resistance.

Antibiotics are medications designed to kill bad bacteria within the body.

For the Telegraph Herald

Manders, PA-C, is a provider at UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care — West, located at 2255 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.