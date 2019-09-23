The Archway Reading and Lecture Series at University of Dubuque will kick off the fall semester by hosting a poetry reading with author John McCarthy at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Couchman Reading Room of the Charles C. Myers Library on campus.
The poetry reading is free and open to the public. It will include a brief question-and-answer session with the author and book-signing opportunity.
McCarthy is the author of “Scared Violent Like Horses” (Milkweed Editions, 2019), which won the 2017 Jake Adam York Prize.
He also is the author of “Ghost County” (Midwestern Gothic Press, 2016), which was named a Best Poetry Book of 2016 by The Chicago Review of Books. Additionally, McCarthy is the winner of The Pinch 2016 Literary Award in Poetry.
McCarthy’s work has appeared in American Literary Review, Copper Nickel, Hayden’s Ferry Review, New Ohio Review, Passages North, Sycamore Review, TriQuarterly, Zone 3 and in anthologies such as “Best New Poets 2015” and “New Poetry from the Midwest,” 2017 and 2019.
He received his master of fine arts from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
The poetry reading is sponsored by the UD Department of Language and Literature and the Office of Academic Affairs.