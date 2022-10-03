If your birthday is today: Plenty can happen this year if you are open to suggestions and recognize opportunities. Stay focused when it comes to something you enjoy doing. Do something entrepreneurial.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't ask others to do something you wouldn't do yourself. Pitch in, and you'll get the most out of your colleagues. Make sure you pay attention to how you present yourself to others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Listen to your heart. Show discipline when dealing with money matters, and refuse to let anyone talk you out of your hard-earned cash.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pay attention to how you present yourself to others. A space you create at home will encourage you to take advantage of a moneymaking opportunity. Verify facts and figures.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Declutter your life and surroundings. You'll be surprised how free you feel if you get rid of the dead weight.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Rethink your financial and domestic situations. Have a plan that will promote flexibility while making your surroundings more comfortable and workable. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You can play an important role in someone's life if you take the time to listen and offer solutions. Step up, make suggestions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Observe and take care of business that can help you get ahead. Refuse to let emotional issues prevent you from getting things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You need a change. Get together with people you find interesting and exchange valuable information about work-related opportunities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Share your experience and information with someone who offers sound advice, and you'll be enlightened about an idea you want to pursue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't get stuck in a rut. Look at possibilities, use your imagination and forge ahead. Concentrate on one thing at a time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Consider what's being asked of you before you commit. Take a step back, focus on self-improvement and do whatever you can to update your appearance and incorporate a healthy routine.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Question everything, work through an issue and resolve any discrepancies. Use experience, intelligence and facts to make your point.
