Cole Porter’s song, “It’s De-Lovely,” is decidedly divergent with its definition of D: “It’s delightful, it’s delicious/It’s delectable, it’s delirious/It’s dilemma, it’s delimit/it’s deluxe/It’s de-lovely.”

The scientific opinions on the virtues of vitamin D are almost as diverse. On the plus side, high levels of the nutrient are associated with reduction of some cancers, improved immune function and increased bone strength. But, too much can lower blood levels of atorvastatin. And, in some (but not all) studies supplementation with D didn’t reduce cardiovascular risks or help prevent falls in older adults. It also hasn’t proved effective against seasonal affective disorder, upper respiratory infections or mild psoriasis. (Folks ask a lot of this vitamin/hormone!)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.