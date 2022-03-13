Ice piles up along the shore of the Mississippi River near Potosi, Wis.
Mallard ducks float on a chunk of ice below Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque.
Trumpeter Swans fly above the Mississippi River near Dubuque.
A beaver stands on the ice below Lock and Dam no. 11 near Dubuque.
Kevin Reger, of Belmont, Wis., takes advantage of the warmer weather to fish from the Eagle Point Fishing Barge below Lock and Dam No. 11 near Dubuque.
A trumpeter swan lands on the open water of the Mississippi River near Potosi, Wis.
Just because it comes around every year, doesn’t mean that the break of winter isn’t a relief.
As the wintry tide subsides, ice recedes and wildlife comes awake, the tri-states come alive with sights, sounds and smells.
For everyone who’s had their fill of the cold, here are a few signs — captured by TH photographer Stephen Gassman — that greener days are ahead.
