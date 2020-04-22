“Climate Change: The Facts,” 7 p.m. on PBS Earth is two degrees away from climate catastrophe, and on track to pass that mark in 40 years. World-leading experts reveal the developments that are redefining our horizons, and new science and techniques that can help fix things before it is too late.
“Schooled,” 7:30 p.m. on ABC Smitten with environmental consultant Paloma, who was hired to oversee William Penn’s Earth Day activities, CB’s feelings may change when he learns she wants to stop an important construction project at the school.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” 8 p.m. on AMC A fellowship created to destroy an ancient ring of power is fractured. Part of the group continues the journey to Mount Doom.
to destroy the ring, while the remainder joins forces with an Elvin army to help defend a keep against an evil army’s onslaught. Starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellan and Viggo Mortensen. Directed by Peter Jackson.