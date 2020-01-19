Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a four-part series from the Dubuque County Master Gardeners about pruning trees and shrubs during the winter. Part two (Sunday, Jan. 26) will cover pruning newly planted and young trees.
When it comes to pruning, too much or too little can yield the same results: Ugly, weakened, unhealthy trees and shrubs that die quickly, or larger plants that slowly decay and decline until they require expensive and intensive attention.
To avoid this, here are a few pruning tips to follow:
Heal rather than seal
Each pruning cut is a wound that reduces the energy reserves of trees and shrubs. They recover by growing over the bare wood to reduce exposure to disease and decay producing pathogens. Each grown-over wound is an opening contained in the tree forever.
Pruning guidelines
• Choose appropriate trees and shrubs.
• Prune only when necessary.
• Prune in late winter.
• Prune to the “growing points.”
What to choose
Choose plants that have a mature height and width that fit available space and have the desired shape (rounded, vase-like, pyramidal or columnar).
Understand plant bloom and growth characteristics. Plants that blossom on new wood will bloom even if pruned in winter. Plants blooming on old wood can be pruned soon after blooming. Imposing unnatural forms such as pruning large, spreading shrubs to small controlled shapes drains energy from both the shrub and the pruner.
Prune when necessary
Except for disease susceptible trees such as oak, prune dead, damaged and diseased wood as it appears. Prune cautiously and knowledgeably if the objective is only to “improve” appearance. Delay discretionary pruning of stressed trees.
Late winter pruning
With some exceptions, prune in February and March, when trees and shrubs in the tri-states are dormant and have their highest energy reserves.
Oaks, which are especially susceptible to disease after pruning should be pruned earlier, between December and February. Birch and maple trees will drip significant quantities of sap when pruned in late winter. This bleeding is of little consequence to tree health.
Wounds seal more rapidly in late winter than any other time as plants “wall off” injured tissue. Damaged, rubbing, diseased and dead branches are easier to find before leaves emerge.
Minimize pruning in spring after leaves have emerged and plants have their lowest energy reserves.
Pruning in late summer can promote weak growth that winter cold will kill.
Pruning in autumn as leaves are falling can divert tree energy from strengthening roots.
The major exceptions to winter pruning are showy, spring-blooming plants that bloom on old wood. Prune them after blooming.
Growing points
Dead stubs and torn bark create slow-sealing, disease-susceptible wounds. The art and science of pruning is not just shaping the tree or shrub but also to:
• Know when and where to NOT make a cut.
• Make cuts in locations where they will seal readily and where new growth is desired.
• Orient the cut just outside the tree’s natural protection zone.
The tree branch protection zone is the branch collar where the branch base ends and the smaller branch begins. Cutting branches flush with the tree should be avoided. Flush cuts remove almost all the fast-growing collar tissue leaving a larger, unprotected, slow-sealing wound.
Make cuts at growing points that seal quickly. These points, from the youngest growth back, are:
• Just above a bud.
• Just above a side branch.
• Just outside the branch collar.
• Ground level, above the root crown (multi-stemmed shrubs).
— Pruning Trees: Shade Flowering, and Conifer. Iowa State University Extension SUL 5.