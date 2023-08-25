If your birthday is today: Thoughts followed by actions will get you where you want to go this year. Don't let your generosity be your downfall. Know your target, stick to a budget and finish what you start.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Think matters through, pay attention to detail and don't let your emotions cost you. Change can be good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keeping up on maintenance will pay off and save you a bundle. A disciplined routine will ensure you get everything done on time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Resolve issues swiftly and move on to bringing about positive change. Be open to suggestions, but don't give in to something that doesn't help you reach your objective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You'll end up in a tight spot if your emotions take over. Someone will offer false information to gain approval. Do your best to decide between fact and fiction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll gain access to information that can be beneficial. A networking event will offer insight and opportunity. Practice integrity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't sit on the fence; make a decision. Call an expert or someone you trust to offer sound advice, and carry on with confidence. Personal gain will come at a cost.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't let anyone goad you into something that benefits them more than you. It's up to you to do what you can to get what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do something that boosts your confidence. Sign up for something that interests you. Personal growth is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't get involved in joint ventures. Honesty is favored; make your voice heard and stand by your word. Set boundaries.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Emotions will dictate how things unfold. Choose positive over negative and don't believe everything you hear. If you spend some time with a loved one, you'll have a great day.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Know your budget before you agree to something unaffordable. Hidden costs will set you back. Discipline and experience will take you far.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Do something you enjoy with a loved one. A heart-to-heart talk will help establish plans that offer something to look forward to.