If your birthday is today: Intelligence, speed and agility will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Adjust your surroundings to suit your needs and make your life more convenient.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19 If you want to make an impression, make your move with finesse. Your intellect will capture someone's interest and encourage talks that can bring about change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Learn from your mistakes, and you'll know instinctively when to make a move and when to sit tight. Sign up for projects that involve helping others or cleaning up the environment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Say less and do more. Work alone, perfect what you are trying to achieve, and present what you have to offer. Don’t act in haste.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be observant, and don't ignore a valid point that can help bring about change at a price you can afford. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) It will be easier to accomplish your objective if you don't let others take control. A change will entice you, but do your homework.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Enhance your personal life, update your image or pick up additional skills. Discuss your plans with someone who offers expert advice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Map out a plan to help you get from one point to another without interference. Make suggestions. Unwise spending will ruin your budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Size up situations and consider the benefits of participating in something. You'll discover how to improve your relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Discipline and hard work will get you where you want to go. Your intelligence won't let you down; step forward with confidence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Explore events, activities and educational pursuits. Keeping busy will encourage positive development. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Think; if you act in haste, you'll end up paying too much for something. Proper research will help you avoid making a mistake.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Emotions will surface regarding money. Find a solution that will help you put things in perspective. A passionate approach to living and working will make life easier.
