Play: “In the Continuum”
Performers: University of Dubuque Department of Fine and Performing Arts.
Times/dates: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 17-19; 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Site: University of Dubuque’s Babka Theatre at Heritage Center, 2225 Bennett St.
Cost: Free. No ticket required.
Online: www.dbq.edu/Heritage Center
Synopsis
A play in monologue, “In the Continuum” puts a human face on the devastating impact of AIDS in Africa and America.
Through the lives of two unforgettably courageous women living worlds apart — one in South Central Los Angeles and the other in Harare, Zimbabwe — the audience will peer through the fourth wall as they watch each woman experience a weekend of life-changing revelations.
Far from being a depressing tale about a lethal virus, “In the Continuum” is a surprisingly comic story of parallel denials and self-discoveries.
Tidbits
- Written in 2005 by Danai Gurira (who played Michonne on the hit series “The Walking Dead”) and Nikkole Salter, who has gone on to write a number of successful plays, “In the Continuum” was a graduate project for the pair, who met at New York University.
- UD freshman Aaliyah Cooper and UD senior Diamond Purchase will make their college stage debuts, with Greg Wolf directing.
- In addition to playing the two main characters, the actors play a number of characters important in the women’s lives who offer commentary on the situation.
- A talk back session will take place between the actors and the audience between each monologue scene.
- The play won an Obie Award, a New York Outer Critics Circle Award for best new American play and was named by the New York Times as one of the best plays of the year when it premiered in 2005.
- When the play debuted, Salter, who is from Los Angeles, portrayed the Los Angeles character, while Gurira, who grew up mostly in Zimbabwe, took on the role of a Zimbabwean newscaster.
Quotable, from actor Diamond Purchase
- “I had gone to an improv show that Greg directed, and they had parts where someone from the audience could come up. So I went up, and it must have really surprised Greg. Later that day, he emailed me and said ‘Diamond, if you ever give up on dance, I really think you can be a good actress.’’
- “A friend told me Greg was looking for African-Americans to be in this play. And at the time, I was going through the loss of my son, I was pregnant and it was a stillbirth. I thought, ‘why not do this and step out of myself, and give me something to look forward to?’ It brightened my day.”
- “One of my favorite characters to play is the sex worker. She’s trying to get Abigail, my main character, to get real about all of this, and tries to convince her to be a kept woman. It’s funny, because I have to play this part, but these are things I would never say or do. It’s fun, like a double life.”
- “I feel like the purpose of the play is to be aware. You shouldn’t place a stereotype on a certain individual. Our characters are from two different places — America and Zimbabwe, but we’re having the same experiences. No matter where you come from and no matter who you are, you can all go through the same thing. No matter where you come from, or where you are in life, things can always take a turn.”
Quotable, from actor Aaliyah Cooper:
- “(Director Greg Wolf) asked me before winter break if this role would be something I would consider. I told him I’d think about it, but I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to do this.’ But then he emailed me over winter break and I was like, ‘You know what? I might be able to fit it into my schedule. It’d be fun. To say I did it.’ Plus, when I came back to school, he quickly found me again.”
- “(Greg) asked me numerous times to be in the play because I don’t look like the traditional black American and he thought it’d be good to have a different representation of that in our play. And I thought that was very true. I’m really into social issues, so I thought ‘Why not represent someone like me?’”
- “I feel the whole purpose is to not make people feel sad about the situation. Obviously it is a sad moment, but there are funny moments. It’s all about Black culture, especially with my character, Nia. You get to see her mom who has a baby on her hip and she’s yelling at these kids outside and you know, it is funny, it’s light hearted in some ways with different character.”
- “Greg is so profound in how he does things and he takes pride in what he puts on stage. If he asked me to do something again, I probably would.”