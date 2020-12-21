Tri-state students from elementary through high school might have had their routines upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. But some have found refuge in rehearsing their hearts out, devoted to continuing the pursuit of their music education.
For the past several months, Dubuque Symphony Youth Ensembles — which includes the Dubuque Youth String Ensemble, Dubuque Youth Philharmonia, the Dubuque Youth Wind Ensemble and the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra — have combined safety precautions and flexibility to enable students to continue making music.
Ensemble members have continued to stay safe during rehearsals by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing appropriate not only for themselves but recommended for their instrumentation.
“All things considered, I’m very pleased with how much time we have been able to spend rehearsing together,” said Hannah Von Mulert, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra director of education and outreach. “I’m so thankful that we are able to stay engaged with our students through virtual sessions when we cannot be together in person.”
Ensemble members also have embraced a hybrid of rehearsal options, both in-person and virtual.
“We have done rehearsals on Zoom-type apps made for musicians,” said Sarah Hockett, a member of Dubuque Youth Philharmonia. “All I had to do was get on my computer and be ready.”
Additionally, ensemble members are being divided into sectionals more frequently, such as string and wind instruments rehearsing separately.
Conductors also have re-arranged virtual rehearsals so that instrumentalists have an opportunity to work with other like instruments, ultimately adding to the rehearsal experience for both conductors and players.
“Since this is my first year, I have had a smaller rehearsal setting that helped me get to know the individual student better,” said Robert Stull, conductor of the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra. “This helps me in planning music and building a community atmosphere within the ensemble.”
The more intimate rehearsal setting also has enabled ensemble leaders to work with students and meet each sections’ needs, all the while making sure that time is spent well.
Conductors say this has several benefits in that it allows each section of the orchestra to work toward honing their musicianship.
Players also have expressed that the ensembles offer a good way for them to connect during a time of such disconnect, bonding with others who share similar interests.
“It’s also so amazing that music is still there and that it can be used as a way for me to express my feelings,” said Alec Bowman, a violinist with the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra.
The four youth ensembles hope to be able to host three concerts for which they will perform for an audience, whether they be through a pre-recorded performance or in-person.