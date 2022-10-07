If your birthday is today: Refuse to let uncertainty set in. Trust and believe in yourself. Don't sit idle when progress is within reach. Discuss your feelings, intentions and self-improvement ideas with loved ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take pride in how you look and how you treat others. Reach out to someone who needs help, and together you will make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Nurture what you love. Build a solid home base that fits your lifestyle. The information you receive will change your way of thinking.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Choose your words wisely. Add to the comfort of your home. Be creative but don't go over budget. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Dismiss outdated ideas and make room for something new. Use your creative imagination to figure out what you want to do next.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Set a budget to help you reach your financial goal and save for something you want. It's up to you to bring about change if you aren't happy with your lifestyle. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Fatigue will set in if you lack organization. Listen to what others say, but don't trust anyone to handle matters for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Rethink your financial and professional positions and create a plan to help you stretch your money by doing only what's necessary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Change will cause uncertainty. When in doubt, sit tight until you feel comfortable. Do whatever it takes to tidy up loose ends.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be careful what you share with others. Don't put yourself in a vulnerable position. Listen to others' input before you share your opinion.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Your perception will encourage you to forge ahead. A change at home or work will pay off. Take a unique approach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take an aggressive approach to getting things done. Reach out to people who can help bring about positive change. Romance will encourage long-term plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Let go of people and situations that drag you down. Reassess your personal and financial positions, and you'll devise a plan to help you resolve nettlesome issues. Back away from shared expenses.
