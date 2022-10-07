If your birthday is today: Refuse to let uncertainty set in. Trust and believe in yourself. Don't sit idle when progress is within reach. Discuss your feelings, intentions and self-improvement ideas with loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take pride in how you look and how you treat others. Reach out to someone who needs help, and together you will make a difference.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.