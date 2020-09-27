Hardcover Fiction
1. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
2. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
4. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
5. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking
6. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
7. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
8. Troubled Blood, Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books
9. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
11. One by One, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
12. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
13. Homeland Elegies, Ayad Akhtar, Little, Brown
14. Monogamy, Sue Miller, Harper
15. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Rage, Bob Woodward, S&S
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. Disloyal, Michael Cohen, Skyhorse
4. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
7. Compromised, Peter Strzok, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
8. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham, Random House
9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
10. Eat a Peach, David Chang, Gabe Ulla, Clarkson Potter
11. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald, Grove Press
12. Everything Beautiful in Its Time, Jenna Bush Hager, Morrow
13. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
14. Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day, Jay Shetty, S&S
15. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
5. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
6. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
7. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
9. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
10. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
11. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books
12. The Institute, Stephen King, Gallery Books
13. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
14. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
15. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
3. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
4. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
5. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
6. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
7. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
8. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
9. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
11. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
12. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
13. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
14. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
15. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life, Jane Sherron de Hart, Vintage
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
6. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
7. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
8. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
9. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
10. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
5. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
7. Before the Ever After, Jacqueline Woodson, Nancy Paulsen Books
8. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
10. Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic
11. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
12. Becoming RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Journey to Justice, Debbie Levy, Whitney Gardner (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. The Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Grown, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
5. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. Watch Over Me, Nina LaCour, Dutton Books for Young Readers
8. Furia, Yamile Saied Méndez, Algonquin Young Readers
9. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
10. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. The Scapegracers, Hannah Abigail Clarke, Erewhon
13. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
14. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
15. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
Children's Illustrated
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide Board Book, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
5. I Am Every Good Thing, Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
6. I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, Debbie Levy, Elizabeth Baddeley (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Wild Symphony, Dan Brown, Susan Batori (Illus.), Rodale Kids
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata (Illus.), Harper
10. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
11. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
12. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
13. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
14. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co.
15. Last Stop on Market Street, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Putnam
Children's Series
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Patricia Brennan Demuth, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers. New in Series: The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road
6. Twilight (hardcover and paperback), Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic