If your birthday is today: Separating personal and professional situations will make it easier to bring about positive change. Prepare to change what isn't working for you and replace it with a plan encouraging success.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Uncertainty will surface if you let your emotions take control. Offer practical solutions when dealing with peers or loved ones. Stick to the facts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put more emphasis on how you look and feel. Pursue knowledge and experience to help you stay ahead of any competitor. Romance should be a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Gather knowledge, experience and skills to ensure you can go the distance. Decide who to trust, and work to get things done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't believe everything you hear. Someone will color the facts to suit their needs. Drum up opportunities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to how you present yourself. Set the trends instead of following them. Let your creative imagination lead the way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Set the stage for what you want to do next. Be open to suggestions, educational pursuits and new beginnings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take guesswork out of the equation when dealing with domestic issues and relationships. Be direct, ask questions and look for common ground to benefit everyone in your household.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Work from home and you'll get more done. Don't let trivial matters escalate into massive problems. Keeping the peace is vital.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Your intense nature will help you. You'll find a way to make your plans affordable. Change how you handle partnerships and shared expenses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Observation will help you gain leverage over someone trying to talk you into something questionable. Understand your options.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Make changes at home that help living life your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a moment to remember what's important. Don't feel obligated to make a move based on others' decisions.
