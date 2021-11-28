What's it worth on eBay? Vintage artificial Christmas trees popular

It’s that time of year when the attics and storage spaces in our homes are opened looking for the Christmas decorations.
Many families have generations worth of decorations that have been passed down. Those dating before 1960 are sought after by people wanting to bring back some of those cherished childhood memories.
Each holiday season, we have helped to find some special values on eBay for just a few of those unique Christmas items. Two of our favorites to sell are the aluminum Christmas trees from the 1950s and Blow Mold outdoor Santa and Nativity sets.
This week’s sale was for a vintage Noma Illuminated Tree with Mazda Lamps just 22 inches tall.
The part that impressed me was that it was a pre-lit tree, something that has been the selling point for artificial trees the last several years.
With the original storage box, this piece of Christmas history sold for $427.33.
If you find some long-forgotten Christmas decorations in your attic, give us a call. They could bring you a little extra cash for holiday shopping.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.