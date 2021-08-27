“Reminiscence” sports a sturdy cast, but doesn’t evoke the storytelling prowess of the movies that inspired it.
Nick runs a shop where people can relive past memories via machine that they plug into. Nick plunges back into his past to piece together the whereabouts of his long-lost love.
The film stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis and Daniel Wu. The film is directed by Lisa Joy.
The concept of being able to revisit specific memories is interesting. The world-building adds some depth, as well. In a global-warming-stricken Miami, the ocean has risen through the city and the temperatures are scorching.
The film looks visually sleek at times. There’s some noir and sci-fi influence that’s translated with the cinematography. There’s some heavy “Blade Runner” and “Minority Report” influence going. Unfortunately, the story is much more bland than those films.
“Reminiscence” offers a strong performance from Jackman and some decent romantic chemistry with Ferguson. However, the relationship feels too rushed and sloppily told to feel satisfying.
The concept definitely lends itself to its fragmented storytelling structure. However, the movie typically believes it’s deeper than it is. There just isn’t enough screen time dedicated to the relationship between Jackman and Ferguson at the end of the day.
The supporting players all feel underwritten or misused. Curtis’ antagonistic character is nearly a laughing stock due to his lack of motivation in the overall story. His character’s look also warrants a good laugh.
Another big gripe is how clunky the movie feels. There’s a lot of awkward and on-the-nose dialogue among the characters, including the film’s narration from Jackman. The general storytelling flow feels more complicated than it needs to be as well with unnecessary subplots.
It’s a shame that the film underwrites the core love story because it truly had a lot more potential considering the performances. Jackman is giving it a much more dedicated performance than it deserves.
Despite great work from Jackman and Ferguson, “Reminiscence” squanders its interesting concept and storytelling potential. It’s pretty to look at, but the movie isn’t as interesting or profound as it asserts it is. Often it’s a slog to sit through, and I doubt it will connect with general audiences much.
I give “Reminiscence” 2.25 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 55 minutes. The film is in playing in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max.