An evening of rest and restoration (and presents) will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
Originating in Ireland, where it is known as Nollaig na mBan, Women’s Christmas is a day when women, who often carried the domestic responsibilities all year, celebrated Jan. 6 as a day to enjoy a bit of respite at the end of the holidays.
This evening mini-retreat is meant as a time to rest, reflect and find restoration. Using sections of Jan Richardson’s “By Way of the Heart” retreat, the evening of prayer, discussion and light snacks with tea will culminate with a gift for each attendee.
If you have a meaningful symbol of hope, feel free to bring it with you.
The facilitator will be Mary Potter Kenyon.
The cost is $18 per person, or $30 for two if signing up with a friend. Includes snacks and gift.
Registrations is due by Friday, Jan. 3.