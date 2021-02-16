The latest exhibit at University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s Bisignano Art Gallery is on display.
“Here’s Looking at You” contains 16 portraits by artists Johanna Hoogendyk and David Petersen. It will be available for the public to view for free through Friday, Feb. 26.
The exhibit also is displayed virtually with photos, artists’ statements and video tours at gallery.dbq.edu/feb21.
“Before the invention of photography, a painted, sculpted or drawn portrait was the only way to record the appearance of someone,” said Alan Garfield, director of the art gallery, in a press release. “But no less an institution as Tate Britain in London reminds us that portraits have always been more than just a record. They have been used to show the power, importance, virtue, beauty, wealth, taste, learning or other qualities of the sitter.
“In the 21st century, we see video and digital portraits, selfies come to mind, as a popular alternative to the traditional drawing or painting. So portrait painting continues to flourish. Are these portraits of interest to you? If the picture is of your mom or sister or best friend, you’d answer in the affirmative.
“But what about these portraits? Since you don’t know the person, then the artist has to create enough humanity in his charcoal study or in her oils on canvas. These people are larger than life, but do they attract life? And how do we see these images? Contrast of color, soft lines, hard contour lines, broad spaces — these are all compositional elements. When all the art marks come together, we get a sense of personality with in the person.”
Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the academic year. No more than 10 patrons are allowed in the gallery at one time due to the pandemic. Face coverings are required.