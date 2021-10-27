The Dubuque Museum of Art’s director of education Margi Buhr has been firmly rooted in Dubuque her entire life.
Growing up in the city’s Grandview and Fremont avenue neighborhood, art, reading and music were constants in the family household.
“My parents enjoyed music and art so those were constants in our home growing up,” she said. “I studied piano and mother had stacks of art books whose pictures I would pore over. Reading was encouraged, and Mother took us to the library most Saturday mornings.”
Buhr’s parents also exposed their children to the arts through theater and art exhibitions at local colleges.
“My mother took my sister and I to children’s theater productions at Clarke University and to student art shows,” she said. “I remember being so thrilled at those shows because the cast would come out after and meet the audience. These excursions helped stimulate our imaginations and showed us that the arts were a valid and valued way of looking at life and expressing yourself.”
But despite a childhood filled with the arts, Buhr headed to college as a pre-law major.
“My father never had the opportunity to go to college, and he always wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “So this was my way, I suppose, of trying to do what he had always wanted to do but never got the chance.”
But things did not go according to plan.
“It was a dreadful mistake,” Buhr said. “I am constitutionally unsuited to that kind of work. After a series of digressions, I listened to my inner voice and returned to college as an art history major at Clarke University. It united my love of history and art.”
Buhr credited special teachers with inspiring her continued love of art, including her mother, who was a sixth grade teacher at Bryant Elementary School; Viola Hamm, a British literature teacher at Dubuque Senior High School; and Sister Joan Lingen, BVM, an art history professor at Clarke University.
“(Hamm) encouraged me to make connections between the past and the present, to understand how they were fluid and relevant, and she let me pursue projects that were outside the box,” Buhr said. “Sister Joan gave me a thorough grounding in art history that has served me well. Thirty-five years later, she continues to be a role model.”
Buhr began as a curator at the museum and, by her admission, acquired the director of education job by default. It’s a role she has marked 25 years fulfilling.
“Serendipitously, the position became available,” she said. “I didn’t have a background in education, so it was strictly on the job learning.”
Buhr has continued to develop and teach art education programs at the museum. She admits that there have been some major changes in that regard through the years, particularly related to the necessary changes that needed to be made during the pandemic.
“I used to see myself as defiantly old school, a believer in hands on, in-person, often messy and laughter-filled engagement,” she said. “But since the advent of the pandemic I have tried to pivot with purpose and alacrity into the world of technology. I’m still learning.”
Buhr believes that online classes and other digital offerings are here to stay.
“The challenge is finding relevant, meaningful and memorable ways to provide content and build an audience,” she said.
Buhr has seen other changes throughout the years, including ongoing mindfulness in the area of diversity and the emergence of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education.
“How do we tell the stories and embrace multiple perspectives that reflect a diversity of race, age, gender diversity, disability and cultural experiences?” she said. “How do we provide safe, non-judgmental spaces that promote inclusion and a sense of being welcomed and belonging?”
Buhr said the integrated approach of STEAM education teaches both analytical and creative thinking, and encourages students to collaborate with each other.
“I’m convinced my grade school experiences would’ve been positively impacted by the STEAM model,” she said.
Buhr said while students today lead more complicated lives because of social media and might appear to be more sophisticated than the youth of 50 years ago, she thinks some things have remained the same.
“I suspect the desires, worries, hopes and dreams that shaped my life are much the same for most young people (today),” she said.
Buhr admires the work of many artists, particularly avant-garde artists Sonia Delaunay and Robert Rauschenberg, but it is the young artists in DuMA’s student exhibitions that surprise and delight her with their novel and unexpected approaches to the subject matter.
“Speaking broadly, I would say that I admire all artists because it takes courage, faith in oneself and discipline to pursue a creative life,” she said.