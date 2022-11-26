SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sacred Land-Wild Church: Winter Solstice will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z.

Led by Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada, the ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring the winter solstice — the shortest day and longest night of the year.

