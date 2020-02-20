SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, and Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin will cosponsor two upcoming programs for people or their loved ones who are affected by dementia.
- Alzheimer’s Poetry Project: A Morning of Poetry and Fun, will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6. Gary Glazner, founder and executive director of the Alzheimer’s Poetry Project, will share his knowledge of using poetry with people living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Participants will learn the difference between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, as well as its causes. Practical actions also will be shared.
Both programs will be at Sinsinawa Mound and are free.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.