If your birthday is today: You'll have a lot riding on the financial moves you make this year. Keeping a close watch over your investments will make a difference. Take the path that feels most in sync with what you are trying to achieve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stick to a routine that will help you accomplish your goal. Pay more attention to how you present yourself. Don't limit your chance to advance because you refuse to compromise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Jump-start your plans and put them in motion. Let go of negativity; find a way to have a constructive impact. Now's the time to make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Concentrate on what you are doing, and aim to make a difference. Reach out to people who motivate you to get things done and are willing to help.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Opportunity is apparent, but it's up to you to take advantage of what's available. Don't make excuses or put things off. Be the one to make things happen and to embrace the life you want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Think twice before you believe what others say. Develop a plan that will keep you moving in a financially sound direction. Take care of your health and well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Leave nothing to chance. Look at what's available, and invest in whatever will bring you closer to your goal. A financial opportunity will improve your status, health or bargaining position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Proceed with caution. Don't jump into something uncertain, and don't fold under pressure. Be respectful, but do your own thing. Research will provide you with crucial information.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your intuition is spot on, and the decisions you make will affect the way others treat you. Express your thoughts and feelings, and let your intentions be known. Today is about opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Opportunity is closer than you think. Open your eyes, and you'll discover something that excites you. A chance to change direction is within reach.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pitch in and help, and you'll become a part of something meaningful. Work hard and efficiently to ensure you reach the level of success you desire. Don't limit what you can do or give up prematurely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take a moment to go over every detail before you decide to make a move. An opportunity is good only if it takes you where you want to go. Evaluate your position and make a leap forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stop pondering what to do and start putting your plans in motion. Time is of the essence, and your emotional, physical and financial well-being are dependent on what you do next.
July 26