If your birthday is today: Make your money work for you this year. Invest in something that provides tax benefits. Upgrades to your home will motivate you to spend less on travel and expensive entertainment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your intentions and feelings to yourself. Being consistent and passionate about what you want to accomplish will make it easier to get things done.

