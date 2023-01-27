If your birthday is today: Make your money work for you this year. Invest in something that provides tax benefits. Upgrades to your home will motivate you to spend less on travel and expensive entertainment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your intentions and feelings to yourself. Being consistent and passionate about what you want to accomplish will make it easier to get things done.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll have to read between the lines if you want to know what will happen next. Don't expect others to be accommodating.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Review what others want from you. If you have a plan, you'll find it easier to take care of business and have time to enjoy friends or family.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Rushing around will result in mistakes, misunderstandings and misfortunes. Pay attention to the way you present your ideas to others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Reconnect with people you enjoy working with and you'll learn something valuable. Your hard work will pay off, but don't let it debilitate you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll make headway if you follow your heart. Practice makes perfect; hone your skills and display your accomplishments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Treat money responsibly. Decline to get involved in joint ventures. Be blatant regarding money and someone's overindulgence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make plans for two. A getaway will bring you and a loved one closer and give you time to map your goals. Don't neglect work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Leave nothing incomplete. An opening you waited for will unfold, but you'll have to act fast, or someone will snatch what belongs to you.
SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov. 22) Speak up and clarify your objective. Dealing with people who don't share your opinion will involve compromise. Know what you are willing to give up.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You may feel competent, but someone's waiting for you to slip up. Be ready to defend your beliefs and plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't expect to fly under the radar if you do things differently. Someone will question what you are doing. Use persuasive tactics to win acceptance.
