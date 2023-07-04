Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher who was born into slavery and died in 135 B.C., once said, “Other people’s views and troubles can be contagious. Don’t sabotage yourself by unwittingly adopting negative, unproductive attitudes through your associations with others.”

More than 2,300 years later, researchers in the U.K. have come to the same conclusion. Their study on external challenges faced by people trying to lose weight reveals that you might find yourself derailed by friends and family whose behavior and comments may sabotage your hard-fought efforts.

