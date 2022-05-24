Play: ”Ten Chimneys”
Performers: Fly-By-Night Productions.
Site: The Bijou Room, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 3-4 and June 10-11; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Talk backs with the cast and director will be held after the performances on Saturday, June 4, and Friday, June 10.
Cost: $20. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office, Locust Street entrance, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cash-only tickets are available at the door beginning one hour before the performance. Tickets also can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com. Additional fees apply for online purchases.
COVID-19 protocol: Masks are recommended, although not required. Social distance seating will be accommodated.
Synopsis
A witty glimpse into the flamboyant world of thespians, famous Broadway legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne retreat to their summer Wisconsin estate, Ten Chimneys.
They begin working on a new play, Anton Chekov’s “The Seagull,” along with their potential co-stars, Sydney Greenstreet and Uta Hagen. They are surrounded by Alfred’s family members, and when Lynne comes upon Alfred’s half-sister Louise with a copy of the script, she says, “It’s about a beautiful actress and how she and the man she loves descend upon an estate causing heartbreak and havoc among the provincials.”
“I need to read about that?’ Louise says wryly.
Ten Chimneys is about theater folk — funny, poignant and revealing in its look at private lives that never really leave the stage.
Tidbits
- The Lunts, as they were known, retired to Ten Chimneys in Genesee Depot, Wis., near Alfred’s birthplace of Milwaukee, in 1960, after decades on the stage as the world’s most celebrated theater team.
- Ten Chimneys, the Lunts’ Midwestern retreat, located 24 miles southwest of Milwaukee, was restored and opened to the public in 1996.
- The Fly-By-Night cast took a field trip to the estate, which helped them identify with the real people who once lived and visited there.
- A table reading of “The Seagull” at Convivium Urban Farmstead with a different cast helped prepare some of the “Ten Chimneys” actors to fine tune their character interpretations.
Quotable, from director Sunil Malapati
- “The Lunts were magnetic because they cared about their craft and were great at it. They introduced techniques to the theater like overlapping dialogue, realistic stage movements, things that are still practiced on the stages across the globe.”
- “I think the main conflict in this play is between those that practice art and are great at it and those who are forced to be on the sidelines. Artistic restlessness — that drive to create art and be as good at it as you possibly can, coupled with the realization that your understanding of an art form may be better than your ability to practice it — these are the twin engines that drive our characters.”
- “(Ten Chimneys) has elements of farce like a Noel Coward play. That feeling that these people are a little bit crazy, but we fall in love with them and would like to spend a delightful couple of hours with them. But I would argue that it has more of Chekov than Coward. The themes from that play are intertwined with the themes of this play — artistic restlessness being one of them.”
