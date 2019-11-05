Play: “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”
Performers: Galena Center for the Arts.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Site: Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St.
Cost: $16 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets are available at the door or at www.galenacenterforthearts.org.
Synopsis
In the radio comedy by Mark Brown, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Tidbits
• Actors will include Matt Blaum, Jay Dickerson, Brian Schoenrock, Mark Haman, Susan Barg, Cindy Tegtmeyer and Dan Harms at the sound effects table. All are from Galena.
• Dubuquers Cindy Caraway and David Resnick also will perform.
• The radio play will be directed by Galena Center for the Arts Executive Director Carole Sullivan, with technical direction by Jan Lavacek.