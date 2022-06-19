The wonderful thing about books is the spaces they create. Spaces you visit in the narrative — both real and imagined — spaces of broader understanding and, of course, the spaces in the real world that house the books and the bibliophiles who love them.
It’s a trip that, for me, started with the funny books, took a detour through “The Velveteen Rabbit” and ended at Dubuque’s River Lights Bookstore.
Growing up in Monroe, Wis., my earliest memory of a book space was Book Nook, a store that was attached to the Local Dick’s Supermarket.
It was a weekly destination for me in the early 1990s, as one of two places in town where I could find comic books.
The other, Ruf’s, was a classic fixture of Monroe’s downtown square. A little out of its time even when I was a kid, it was a confectioner’s that had expanded into tobacco, paperbacks, magazines and other areas. In practice, walking into the store was like stepping into a bygone era of convenience stores.
Ruf’s closed while I was in college, but the newest tenant of the building, Rainbow Confections, is keeping the candy-coated tradition alive.
Of the two, I preferred Book Nook, though, because of its larger selection of comics. But Ruf’s always will have the distinction of being the place I bought my first comic. It also made one of the best malts I’ve tasted.
The ladies who worked at Book Nook were very kind and patient beyond anything they needed to be with a young kid who was just figuring out how to navigate a retail space independently. They would even occasionally seek out my “expert” opinion on placement for particular titles on the rack.
I’m sure me bending their ear about how Marvel Comics Presents deserved better line of sight didn’t amount to much in the way of increased sales, but it never stopped them from asking.
The space where Book Nook once stood was long ago incorporated into the adjoining grocery store (now a Piggly Wiggly). Though it now hosts fresh produce, I can remember drinking in the scents of paperback books, Precious Moments figurines and polybagged magazines while walking through the door.
Eventually, I graduated to a voracious reader of books. It was a foregone conclusion, considering my parents were avid readers. And, it was my mother who gifted me my first book, “The Velveteen Rabbit,” for Christmas one year.
I spent my teenage years shepherding a precariously stacked tower of “to reads” and even mastered the art of reading in the car without getting sick. I might also have gone a little nuts when it came to reading magazines, often picking a couple whenever I passed the newsstand.
Fast forward to this winter and, shockingly, I joined my first book club. Hosted by River Lights — Dubuque’s independent book space that recently celebrated its 15th year in operation — the Slightly Creepy book club is a new space for me.
I’ve been a part of a few clubs in the past (French club, philosophy club and the rarified company of a trivia team), but never a book club. It’s new in that my reading tastes tend more toward science fiction and history than horror fiction.
It’s as much an adventure as the worlds we visit en livre, and I can’t help but be reminded of my first fumbling steps into the Book Nook aisles all those years ago.
I’ll try to contain my views on point of sale so as not to further burden the generous souls who staff River Lights.
But I make no promises.
