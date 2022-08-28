Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
2. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid, Riverhead Books
5. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
6. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers, Bantam
7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
8. Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra, Hogarth
9. The It Girl, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
10. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Jamie Ford, Atria
11. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
13. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
14. Wrong Place Wrong Time, Gillian McAllister, Morrow
15. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
2. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
4. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe, David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
7. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
8. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure, Rinker Buck, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
9. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional, Isaac Fitzgerald, Bloomsbury Publishing
10. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
11. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
12. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
13. The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party, Dana Milbank, Doubleday
14. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
15. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
Trade paperback fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
4. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. November 9, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
13. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Berkley
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin
5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
8. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
10. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
11. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
13. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
14. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
15. Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book, W. Kamau Bell, Kate Schatz, Workman
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
8. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and middle grade readers
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. Ride On, Faith Erin Hicks, First Second
3. Invisible: A Graphic Novel, Christina Diaz Gonzalez, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Graphix
4. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
5. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
6. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
11. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
14. Minecraft: Guide to Combat, Mojang AB, The Official Minecraft Team, Random House Worlds
15. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
Young adult
1. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
6. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
9. The Honeys, Ryan La Sala, PUSH
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
11. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
12. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
13. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
14. The Drowned Woods, Emily Lloyd-Jones, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Llama Llama Back to School, Anna Dewdney, JT Morrow (Illus.), Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
5. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
6. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
7. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
10. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
11. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
12. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
14. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
15. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
Children’s series
1. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
