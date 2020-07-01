“Singin’ in the Rain,” 7 p.m.
on TCM At the advent of talking
movies, silent-film star Don
Lockwood and his pal Cosmo hatch a secret plan to substitute the shrill voice of Lockwood’s leading lady with that of a young chorus-girl. Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds star in this 1952 musical classic.
“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” 8 p.m. on SyFy Benjamin Walker stars as Abraham Lincoln in this action-horror film produced by Tim Burton. Lincoln’s life story is reimagined, as a run-in with a vampire in his childhood leads him toward a path of vampire hunting on the side of his job as president. Also starring Rufus Sewell and Dominic Cooper. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov.