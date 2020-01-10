Fitness guru Michaels loves Lizzo, but not her body
Jillian Michaels loves Lizzo’s music. She just doesn’t understand why she’s supposed to celebrate Lizzo’s body as well.
And that has the singer’s significant fan base feeling hot hot hot.
No, the fitness trainer and former “Biggest Loser” coach didn’t specifically go after Lizzo. She simply responded to a question about the singer from the interviewer on BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” show on Wednesday.
Michaels was asked about celebrities like Lizzo and model Ashley Graham, who are loud and proud about big bodies that challenge a stereotypical view of body positivity.
“I love her music, yeah, 100%. Don’t know anything about her. I’m sure she’s a cool, awesome chick,” Michaels said. “But why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Why aren’t we celebrating her music?
“Because,” the trainer and life coach said, “it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”
And that’s most of what was in the clip that circulated on Twitter, which was what most people seemed to be reacting to when they started condemning Michaels for, well, everything.
Overwhelmingly, Michaels was called a fat-shamer, a racist, jealous, ugly and washed up by the crowd that celebrates acceptance. Lizzo’s ability to perform a long, active concert was brought up as an indicator of her health. The F-bomb was dropped more times than F-bombs can be picked up.
Many in the pile-on were offended by Michaels’ comments because Lizzo is black.
“The unhealthiest thing about Lizzo is the unrelenting national obsession with whether her body is ‘acceptable,’” tweeted singer Brad Walsh. “People really love to inspect and dissect a black woman’s physical “form to determine whether she ‘deserves’ to be loved. Stop it.”
Jackie and Tito Jackson go back to Indiana
GARY, Ind. — Two of Michael Jackson’s brothers returned to their hometown of Gary, Ind., to watch students perform at a school the siblings last visited nearly a half-century ago.
Jackie Jackson and brother Tito Jackson dropped by Gary’s West Side Leadership Academy on Wednesday for a tour of its performing arts classrooms and to see students demonstrate their talents in orchestra, dance, voice, recording techniques and theatrics.
“You guys are so good,” Jackie Jackson said as he hugged singer Taylor Iman following her performance of The Jackson 5’s hit, “I’ll Be There.”
The last time the brothers visited the school, then known as West Side High School, was for a 1971 concert featured the same year in The Jackson 5’s “Goin’ Back to Indiana” television special.
The Jackson 5 featured Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who died at age 50 in 2009.
Jackie and Tito were in Gary on Wednesday for events related to the upcoming groundbreaking for the northwestern Indiana city’s Hard Rock Casino, said Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild.
When asked what advice the brothers would give students who want to pursue a performing arts career, Tito responded, “You have to work hard.”
Jackie added that, “I would tell them to follow their dreams and never give up.”
The brothers said they are still performing and recently toured in Denmark.