News in your town

The rise of athleisure: With more working from home, it's not just about yoga pants anymore

House of the Week: Airy great room

Keimig: These books motivate care in today's times

Fischer: The sound of memories of Dad

New on DVD

Living with Children: Children need to learn that good behavior is its own reward

Plumber: Wanting a clean look added to existing kitchen sink

See-through phenomenon allows creation of dazzling flowerbeds

Ask Amy: Politics leads to Facebook ‘unfriending’

On the list

Nessan: Now is the moment for beloved community to arise

Farewell drive-through to take place for Lancaster pastors

Mormon conference to be crowd-less again due to pandemic

Ask Amy: Friend wonders why pal is so poor

TV highlights for Saturday, June 13

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 12

Ask Amy: Distance and disease rattle relationship

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Acupuncture may ease your indigestion

TV highlights for Friday, June 12

Almanac

Ellis: Beautiful story in unconventional film

New movies

'Out of the Woods,' on to the screen: American Players Theatre to take outdoor performance season online with play readings

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 11

Day camps set for river museum beginning June 22

Dubuque's Bell Tower to host encore performances of virtual play

Local arts, culture organizations net $92,500 in relief, humanities grants

‘Riverdale’ vows to ‘do better’ and increase show’s diversity in response to Vanessa Morgan

JK Rowling responds to critics over her transgender comments

Almanac

TV highlights for Thursday, June 11

Ask Amy: Post-COVID-19 dating will reveal much

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Do not skip your child's scheduled vaccinations

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 10

People in the News: Giffin releases 10th novel, apologizes for Markle criticisms

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Coffee may help you lose weight

Food: Spice things up with pork creole

Bravo! World premiere symphony piece drew raves in 1972

Ask Amy: Back tattoo spells T-R-O-U-B-L-E

Almanac

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 9