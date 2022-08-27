In August, our thoughts turn to the start of another school year.
This always has been one of my favorite seasons, filled with promise for learning and growing. We pray this year will not have the same challenges with infections from COVID-19 variants, which have complicated recent school years not only for students and their families, but also for teachers.
Teachers have done a tremendous job of adjusting their approaches and methods during the pandemic, one of the reasons to give them our thanks.
I recall with gratitude the influence of schoolteachers on my life.
I think of Mrs. Walker, who was my sixth-grade teacher. On the day that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, I remember her words of tribute through her tears as school was dismissed early on that day of national tragedy. She taught us the meaning of citizenship not only from our social studies lessons but also by her example as we children processed this national experience of loss and grief.
In 10th grade, my geometry teacher was Mrs. Gallick. On the day my sister died, I will never forget how she took me aside to speak words of encouragement and care. I learned from her not only the measurements of geometric space but also the shape of human kindness and remain forever grateful.
The spring semester of my junior year of high school, I took a class in African-American history from Mr. Bohi. We were reading the autobiography of Malcolm X that April when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered. I admire the courage of this teacher to challenge us about the realities of prejudice and systemic racism in a time of national crisis. I was forever changed.
Teachers are trained not only to teach their subjects. They also are powerful role models in the lives of their students about the meaning of life. Yes, they provide necessary instruction about how to read, write, speak and calculate — all basic life skills. Their lessons about science deliver essential knowledge for understanding a pandemic and climate; their teaching of history provides lessons on how to avoid making the mistakes of the past.
But we learn from them, as with my teachers, not only school subjects but also what it means to care for others in a civic community.
What stories of caring do you recall about your schoolteachers?
Teachers today deserve our hearty gratitude for their dedication to teaching and in their care for students. Teaching has become much more difficult under the conditions of the pandemic and with the protocols for safety due to school shootings. Teachers are examples of sacrificial care for their students.
Please take time to thank the teachers in our community and remember them in your prayers this school year.
Teaching is a holy vocation.
Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
