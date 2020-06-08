“Summer of Dreams,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark Debbie Gibson stars as a fading pop star who moves in with her sister when her record company drops her in this premiere movie. There, she snags a job as a substitute high school music teacher and learns that fame isn’t everything.
“Antiques Roadshow,” 7 p.m. on PBS Discover magnificent Milwaukee treasures including 1869 Louisa May Alcott “Little Women” books.
“What’s Love Got to Do With It?” 8 p.m. on BET The turbulent relationship between rock legend Tina Turner and her husband, Ike. As a musical team, Ike and Tina take the charts by storm, but as his physical abuse worsens, Tina has to make the tough decision to leave Ike and set out on her own.