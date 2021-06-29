SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Shullsburg will kick off its annual 18th annual Music in the Park on Thursday, July 8, continuing the concert series through Thursday, Aug. 5.
Featuring live music from area entertainment, the free, family-friendly concerts will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Shullsburg’s Badger Park, 279 Estey St.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m., in addition to free nightly prize drawings. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
While the events traditionally are scheduled rain or shine, due to continued COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, concerts will take place weather permitting.
For more information, visit www.shullsburgmusicinthepark.com or the Shullsburg Music in the Park Facebook page.
Schedule
July 8: Classical Blast. Food and beverages will be provided by the Shullsburg Community Development Corp. for its annual fundraiser.
July 15: The Kingfish Band. Food and beverages will be provided by Water Street Place.
July 22: The Wundos. Food and beverages will be provided by Gleason Cattle Co.
July 29: Frank Martin Busch and the Names. Food and beverages will be provided by the Russell Law Office for its annual Pig Roast Fundraiser for the Shullsburg girls basketball team.
Aug. 5: Denny Diamond & the Jewels. Food and beverages will be provided by the Shullsburg Lions Club for its annual fundraiser.