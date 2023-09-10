Sid Dickens is a Canadian artist known for his handcrafted decorative wall tiles, which are often referred to as “Memory Blocks.”
These tiles are a unique form of art that combines aspects of sculpture, painting and storytelling. Each tile is made from plaster and hand-painted with intricate and symbolic designs.
Sid Dickens’ Memory Blocks typically measure about 6-by-8 inches and are designed to be hung on a wall or displayed in a stand. They feature a wide range of themes, motifs and symbols, often drawing inspiration from history, mythology, nature and the human experience.
Each tile has a different design, and many collectors arrange them to create a visually stunning and meaningful mosaic on their walls.
Recommended for you
One of the distinctive aspects of Sid Dickens’ work is his use of symbols and icons to convey deep and thought-provoking messages. Collectors often interpret these symbols in their own way, adding a personal and reflective dimension to the artwork.
The blocks have gained popularity among art collectors and enthusiasts for their unique blend of artistry, craftsmanship and storytelling. They are collected and displayed by individuals all over the world and have become a recognizable part of contemporary decorative art.
We have had the opportunity to sell several of these blocks over the years going back to our early days in Dubuque, on the corner of Devon and Dodge Streets. We recently sold this pair on eBay for $195.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.