Memory Blocks

This pair of Sid Dickens’ Memory Blocks recently sold on eBay for $195.

 Contributed

Sid Dickens is a Canadian artist known for his handcrafted decorative wall tiles, which are often referred to as “Memory Blocks.”

These tiles are a unique form of art that combines aspects of sculpture, painting and storytelling. Each tile is made from plaster and hand-painted with intricate and symbolic designs.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.