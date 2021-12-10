Bill Pauly, who was 78 when he passed away in February from Lewey body dementia, taught poetry and writing at Loras College for 25 years.
He was an award-winning poet, specializing in haiku in all of its forms, a lover of nature, an activist and supporter of many causes and, perhaps more than anything, a good, kind and compassionate friend.
Friends, students and colleagues will celebrate the publication of his final book of poetry, “Walking Uneven Ground,” with a book launch party on Saturday, Dec. 18. The public is invited.
Pauly’s wife, Deb, recalled a night during her husband’s tenure at Loras that illustrated the love his students had for him and how infectious his passion for the written word was.
“He had a tradition of having the last class of the semester at our home,” she said. “At the end of the fall semester one year, there was a blizzard and classes were canceled.”
The Paulys settled in for a quiet evening at home.
“Bill was upstairs, and I was in the kitchen, when I heard singing,” she said.
Deb opened the front door to find Bill’s class walking up their front stairs singing Christmas carols.
“Bill built a fire and I went to the kitchen to figure out what to serve for their break, and class began,” she said.
At the end of class, the students left the Pauly’s house, singing again as they headed back to campus through the snow.
“It was a magical night,” Deb said.
“Magical” is a word that seems to encapsulate all that Pauly did.
Julie Schwerin, of Greendale, Wis., met Pauly at a haiku gathering in Mineral Point, Wis., known as the “Cradle of American Haiku.”
She was living in Ohio, when she invited him to be a featured poet on opening night of a haiku walk installation in her home state.
Before people began arriving, Pauly sat on a haiku stone that was part of the installation in the middle of the woods and began to write more poems.
He read what he’d just written a few moments before to the group during his presentation and encouraged them to write some of their own.
“I remember being in awe of how effortlessly he made this woodland path his classroom and how eager everyone was to learn from him,” Schwerin said. “He was a natural educator in every sense of the word.”
Poet Valorie Woerdehoff knew Pauly both as a student and a colleague.
“I was part of a group of writers who enjoyed the amazing hospitality offered by Bill and Deb at their home in Dubuque,” she said. “We all wrote and workshopped haiku together.”
Woerdehoff said getting an “A” from Pauly was not an easy feat.
“Any paper you turned into him came back with the entire page full of comments,” she said. “He always wanted you to keep trying, to edit a piece until it was your best. He was always there to cheer you on and share everything he knew.”
Pauly would host an annual commemoration at the college in honor of the life of Father Raymond Roseliep, a Loras professor and renowned haiku poet who had introduced him to the form when he was an undergrad.
“He always lit a red candle as the readings began in memory of Father Ray,” Woerdehoff said. “He had a gentle soul and was such a positive force for good and right in any room he was in.”
Kevin Koch, an English professor at Loras, was a colleague of Pauly’s, and his department chair for many years.
“(That’s) what he would probably tell you,” Koch said. “But I would say instead that I considered him to be a mentor and role model.”
Sharing an office with Pauly, Koch observed his interactions with students on a regular basis.
“He had a gentle presence so that being around him was simply a calming, soothing, experience,” he said. “I observed the meticulous care he took when meeting with students about their writing. He always found a way to be uplifting while still inspiring students to improve their work.”
Pauly and his wife were consummate hosts, and time spent at their home was always a treat for his friends and fellow poets.
“Bill always had a twinkle in his eye and a cat in his lap,” fellow poet Francine Banworth said. “We’d finish off the conversation about poetry and our lives with one of Deb’s specialty desserts.”
Banworth said one of her favorite memories of Pauly took place on a Friday night in 1989.
“It was at the Old Jail Gallery where monthly poetry readings were held,” she said. “Bill and I stood chatting while he at a sugar cookie. A crumb lodged on his cheek and I brushed it away.”
Pauly penned a haiku on the spot.
“I wish I could recall the first line,” she said. “But lines two and three read, ‘she brushes cookie crumb, from my cheek.’ In an instant, he taught me that any and every moment can be a haiku moment. The unforgettable moments of our lives captured in 17 syllables or less.”
As friends gather to celebrate Pauly’s last book of his haiku poems, this one, written in 2016, seems especially appropriate:
tonight I find you
in italic
starlight